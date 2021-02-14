Ali Zafar to feature in PSL 2021 music programme, confirms PCB

Ali Zafar poses for the camera. Photo: Ali Zafar Facebook page

Ali Zafar to be part of PSL music programme, confirms PCB

Zafar to feature as an actor in the show, not a singer

Young Stunners, Naseebo Lal and Aima Baig are in Istanbul to shoot for the programme, say sources



LAHORE: Pakistani singer Ali Zafar is currently shooting for a music programme which will be showcased before the opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 in Istanbul, disclosed the PCB on Sunday.

Since there will be no official opening ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic, the PCB announced that a music programme is being filmed in Istanbul.

"Ali Zafar will also be featured in the music show," said PCB CEO Wasim Khan, adding that the singer and actor has not lent his vocals for a song but will be part of the project as an actor.

Khan said that Naseebo Lal is among four artists who are shooting for the programme in Istanbul, adding that it will be edited and shown on TV.

The first match of the PSL will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday, February 20 between the Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators.

PSL opening ceremony to be held in Istanbul, say sources

Earlier, a report in The News had said that the opening ceremony of the sixth edition of the PSL will be held in Istanbul.

"Singers Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and Young Stunners’ Talha Anjum and Talha Younis have moved to Turkey for shooting," the report cited sources as saying.

After being shot in Turkey, the ceremony will be aired on television on the opening day of the country’s marquee professional league on February 20.

According to the report, sources had said the National Stadium will also act as a bio-secure bubble so it is not possible to hold the opening ceremony at the iconic venue.

This is the second year on the trot that the PSL-6 is being held entirely in Pakistan. The UAE had hosted the initial four editions as Pakistan was struggling to get the confidence of the international community back on the security matter.