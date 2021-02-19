Can't connect right now! retry
Salma Hayek breaks silence on allegations about her relationship with François Pinault

Salma Hayek, who shares 12-year-old daughter Valentina with François Pinault, opened up about her relationship with 58-year-old billionaire tycoon.

During her appearance on Dax Shephard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Hayek broke her silence on allegations that she married François-Henri Pinault for money.

The Mexican beauty shared her feeling about François Pinault, saying: "He's made me become a much better person, and grow in such a good, healthy way."

The 54-year-old actress tried to address the misconceptions of the people about her decision to marry him, saying: "And, you know, when I married him, everybody said, ‘Oh, it’s arranged marriage, she married him for the money." She gushed over her man and said: "Fifteen years together, and we are strong in love. And I don’t even get offended."

The Oscar-nominated 'Frida' star continued: "We’re touching on a very interesting conversation. There is a discrimination also to rich men. Immediately you think because somebody’s rich, [they] might not be a good person."

Salma Hayek also explained her husband’s work ethic, saying: "My guy finished work no matter how hard it was — and trust me he has a lot of responsibilities — big smile on his face, happy to be home, happy to see me and the kids, make us laugh." 

