Maryam holds media briefing to 'expose' alleged rigging in by-polls with 'irrefutable evidence'

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday afternoon announced she will be "exposing" alleged election rigging in the by-polls held a day earlier with "irrefutable evidence".

As her press conference began at 5pm, she thanked the party workers and the people of Daska and Nowshera who "guarded their votes" and "caught the thieves".



She said they wrung free the votes from "a crocodile's grip".

Maryam also extended condolences to the people who died a day earlier during violence amid the by-polls.

The PML-N leader said that a "plan" was made in Wazirabad and Daska because it was "clear that PML-N was in the lead" there.

She said in Nowshera, the government did not see the PML-N's victory coming, because it had not won there before.

Maryam claimed the government's own camps were "empty" and there was a lot of "visible support" for the PML-N.

"So they resorted to firing in broad daylight. There is a video in which you can see the PTI candidate, his relatives firing," the PML-N vice president alleged, adding that it led to the tragic deaths of "two children".

A video was then played showing the said candidate with a red circle marked around him for identification.

"A video never lies," Maryam said. "When there is evidence, it is shown. Allegations are not levelled just like that."

The PML-N vice president then went on to raise questions as to what was being done inside polling stations with the doors shut, when there was still time to cast votes. She said it prompted queues to form outside of PML-N voters who waited for hours to be allowed inside.

She said desperate voters, when time was about to draw to a close, started banging on the doors and forced their way inside.

"When they were unable to keep them out, they resorted to run away with bags of votes," Maryam said.

'PTI members caught red-handed with stolen votes', claims PML-N

"This is Wazirabad I am speaking of. The presiding officer was caught red-handed with a white bag full of votes [...] we caught him in the presence of Rangers," she said.

Maryam said that the government "did not stop at that". "They then proceeded to disappear around 20 staff of the Election Commission," she claimed, referring to events in the NA-75 Sialkot-IV.

"We don't know where they were kept for 14 hours and what they had them do," she added.

She said there were claims of "fog" but "why were their phones turned off the entire duration?"

Maryam then discussed the Election Commission's press release which stated that results were obtained with considerable delay and contact could not be established with presiding officers.

"Even Election Commission did not know where their officers had disappeared," she said.



Results withheld

By-polls, in total, were held in four constituencies: NA-45 Kurram-I, NA-75 Sialkot-IV, PP-51 Gujranwala-I and PK-63 Nowshera-III.



The results of the NA-75 by-poll were withheld on Saturday by the returning officer on the PML-N’s request amid a controversy surrounding 23 presiding officers who had allegedly "gone missing".

According to preliminary data obtained by Geo News from 337 of the 360 polling stations in NA-75, PML-N is in the lead with 97,588 votes. PTI candidate Ali Asjad Khan has so far obtained 94,541 votes.

Meanwhile, unofficial results from all polling stations of the PP-51 Gujranwala-I constituency showed that PML-N's Begum Talat Mahmood won with 53,903 votes.

Similarly, unofficial results from all 102 polling stations in the PK-63 Nowshera-III constituency showed that PML-N's Ikhtiyar Wali won the election with 21,122 votes.

Unofficial results obtained for NA-45 Kurram-I from all 134 polling stations showed that PTI candidate Malik Fakhar Zaman won the election with 16,911 votes while JUI-F’s Jameel Chamkani bagged 15,761 votes.

'PTI people caught red-handed'



Maryam's announcement on Twitter comes a day after after she sought to sound the alarm, on what she claimed, was theft of votes by PTI members, as counting in the by-polls continued.

Maryam released a series of "bombshell" videos as supposed proof of the claim.

She claimed that "PTI people were caught red-handed stealing bagfuls of votes". She said PML-N MPA Adil Chatta and Ataa Tarar were the ones to have caught the "culprits".

The PML-N vice president had earlier urged PML-N supporters who had "bravely" cast their votes, especially in Daska, Wazirabad and Nowshera, amid violence, to "guard their votes", as counting of ballot papers began.

"I request the PML-N workers, especially from Daska, Wazirabad and Nowshera that the way they cast their votes with courage and determination amid thuggery by PTI government representatives and police, to display the same resolve and guard their votes," she wrote, in a message on Twitter, soon after polls closed at 5pm.

Her message came after a day of voting marred by violence, which saw the deaths of two and injury to at least eight people.

Clashes had broken out between PTI and PML-N workers in the Daska constituency, with each accusing the other of instigating violence to affect voter turn out.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

