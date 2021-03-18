Can't connect right now! retry
'Great people to fly with': PIA flight staffer wins social media for act of kindness

PIA official calms a baby, helps it sleep on an Islamabad-Karachi flight. Photo: Fakhr-e-Alam Twitter

A photo of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) steward calming an agitated baby during a flight has gone viral on the internet. 

The national flag carrier has been in the news in the recent past mostly for all the wrong reasons, ranging from financial woes to mismanagement and fake pilot licenses.

However, a few days ago, singer Fakhr-e-Alam shared a picture that renewed Pakistanis' hopes in the revival of the once great airline. 

Alam shared a photo of the head purser on an Islamabad-Karachi flight cradling a baby in his arms. 

The singer shared that the PIA official had come to the aid of an exhausted mother to help her soothe the baby while giving her a break.

"A friend onboard @Official_PIA Islamabad to Karachi early morning flight yesterday shared this. A baby was crying non stop, the mother was exhausted and stressed, she couldn’t comfort the child. So the head purser Mr. Tauheed helped the child sleep. Now that truly is GREAT people to fly with," read Alam's tweet.

Twitter praised the act of kindness. One person recalled a similar incident where the PIA flight crew had been accommodating to their family as well.

Another user lauded the PIA purser, adding that we should encourage these acts of kindness to inspire more and expressing the hope that the airline was now back on track. 

Yet another individual came forward to narrate how a flight attendant helped his son, hoping they could have taken a picture "of that sweet lady". 


