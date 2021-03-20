Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 20 2021
Throwback video of Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton resurfaces

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

Angelina Jolie was married to actor Billy Bob Thornton before she started dating Brad Pitt.

The marriage became known for the couple's eccentric displays of affection, which reportedly included wearing vials of each other's blood around their necks.

An old video of the former couple is doing the rounds on social media in which Thronton is seen passing lewd remarks while talking to an MTV reporter.

The video shot at an award show was shared by popular Instagram page.

The actress had starred in Pushing Tin (1999) opposite Thronton who was 20 years his junior. 

Thornton later clarified that the "vials" were actually two small lockets, each containing only a single drop of blood.

Thornton and Jolie announced the adoption of a child from Cambodia in March 2002, but it was later revealed that Jolie had adopted the child as a single parent. They separated in June 2002 and divorced the following year.

