Hammad Azhar says 'homework completed' to help Pakistan leave FATF grey list

Sunday Mar 21, 2021

Industries and Production Minister Hammad Azhar. Photo: Geo.tv/Files
  • Hammad Azhar says Pakistan was put on FATF's grey list because of the previous governments.
  • Notes that the PTI regime would "soon" help remove Pakistan from it as the homework "is completed".
  • Lashes out at Opposition's "negative" attitude, says PDM parties "always been against the country's integrity".

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Industries and Production Hammad Azhar said Sunday the homework to help Pakistan leave the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list has been "completed".

Speaking to the media here, Hammad Azhar said Pakistan was put on the grey list because of the previous governments but that the PTI regime would "soon" help remove the country from it.

"The Opposition's attitude has always remained negative and always been against the country's integrity," he said. "However, we stand steadfast on our policy to eliminate corruption and return the money."

Speaking of inflation, the federal minister said that food is "becoming more expensive around the world" but the PTI regime is "driving the economy forward".

On relations with Pakistan's east-side neighbour, he said: "We cannot turn a blind eye towards India. We wish to move forward but there should be a positive attitude from the other side as well."

Azhar expressed hope that Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon recover from the coronavirus and "be among us". People, he added, need to be very cautious with regards to COVID-19 and related standard operating procedures (SOPs). 

