pakistan
Wednesday Apr 07 2021
At least a dozen people ‘infected’ by coronavirus after vaccination in Karachi

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

A health worker receives a dose of Sinopharm's Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Karachi, February 8, 2021. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: As many as a dozen ‘mild’ cases of resurgent coronavirus have been reported among people who were vaccinated against the virus previously at a hospital in Karachi, The News reported Wednesday.

South City Hospital Chief Executive Officer Sadia Virk confirmed the development, adding that “people who received both doses of the Sinopharm vaccine are coming back to their centre for re-vaccination.

"They were healthy and not infected by COVID-19 at the time of inoculation but contracted the coronavirus infection afterward," Virk confirmed.

The official also noted that “the chest CT scans of all the coronavirus positive patients are not so bad". 

"If the vaccine had not worked, they would have been more seriously affected. Fortunately, they have shown lesser complications when they contracted the contagion," she said.

“People from different parts of Karachi have come here to be vaccinated and re-vaccinated. Some came back with the infection after the first dose of Sinopharm, while some people reported it after the second dose of vaccination.”

'Nothing to do with vaccine'

She clarified that this has nothing to do with the vaccine and that the symptoms were milder.

The situation could have been adverse for them if they were not vaccinated, she added.

According to medical and immunity experts, any vaccination, at this point of time due to the early rollout, cannot provide blanket immunity against all the coronavirus variants. 

The efficacy of a vaccine also varies from person to person according to antibody responses against COVID-19.

