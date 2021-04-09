China expects India to abide by agreements to de-escalate border tension

Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Zhao Lijian file photo: APP

BEIJING: China on Thursday asked India to strictly follow the signed agreements between the two sides and stabilise the situation in the border areas with real actions.

During the regular briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said: “We hope the Indian side will work with China to follow through the important consensus of our two leaders and abide by relevant agreements and treaties to de-escalate the tension at the border."

When asked if the next military talks between top-level officials from China and India will be delayed, he refuted the remarks, saying that the two sides are in communication for holding the 11th round of talks. There has been no talk about a postponement.

He, however, stressed that the merit of the situation at the China-India border is very clear and the responsibility does not rest with the Chinese side.

When asked if China will consider the Indian proposal that the status quo of April 2020 should be restored, he said: “I believe it should be talked about in the meetings.”

The two sides began formulating a disengagement plan to withdraw troops and establish no-patrol zones in November 2020. On February 10, Chinese and Indian border troops on the southern and northern shores of Pangong Lake began their disengagement as planned.

In the tenth round of corps commander level meetings between the two countries held in late February, the two parties had appraised the smooth completion of disengagement of frontline troops in the Bangong Lake area.

It was a significant step forward, the two sides said on February 20 on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point.

However, the disengagement is incomplete especially at the borders and post Pangong Lake as both the countries have different points of view on the border issue.