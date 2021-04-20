NA to resume debate on expulsion of French envoy on Friday

A session of the National Assembly to debate on a resolution calling for the protection of the sanctity of the Prophethood of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was held in Islamabad on Tuesday and attended by all major political parties except for the PPP which boycotted it.



The session was adjourned by Speaker Asad Qaiser without any major inroads made and will resume on Friday, April 23, at 11am.

He called upon the government and the Opposition to sit down together in the meanwhile and formulate a unanimous resolution.

Resolution for formation of committee accepted



During today's session, the resolution — a private member one — was presented in parliament by PTI MNA Amjad Ali Khan. It centres around whether or not the French ambassador to Pakistan should be expelled after French President Emmanuel Macron defended the right of Charlie Hebdo magazine to republish blasphemous cartoons depicting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Amjad Ali Khan, in this regard, requested the formation of a special parliamentary committee to discuss the French envoy's expulsion.

Following the MNA's request, the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan presented a separate resolution for the formation of the committee.

The resolution, after a voice vote, was declared by NA Speaker Asad Qaiser as approved by the parliament, amid loud chants of objection by the Opposition.



PML-N's Abbasi calls for an hour to review resolution



During today's debate, PML-N stalwart and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi requested that the Opposition be given an hour so they can review the resolution.

"You have presented the resolution. We will debate on it and return," Abbasi said.

He called for the formation of a committee which has representation from the entire parliament to discuss the matter of the French envoy's expulsion.



"Give us an hour. We will come back with a resolution," said the PML-N leader.

Abbasi tells Speaker he will 'take off my shoe, hit you"



In an unfortunate turn of events, a heated exchange also took place amid the session between Abbasi and the Speaker. Abbasi had approached the Speaker's rostrum to have a word with him when all of a sudden he was heard saying: "Have you no shame?" "Hold your tongue," said the Speaker in response. "You always speak such things and behave in such a manner." As things intensified, Abbasi added: "I will take off my shoe and hit you." "I too will do such a thing then. Please stay within your limits," the Speaker said to Abbasi. The Speaker then told Abbasi to return to his seat and continue his address there.



JUI-F's Maulana Asad asks govt to work with Opposition



Meanwhile, Maulana Asad Mehmood of JUI-F regretted that the "Opposition was not taken into confidence" over the resolution.



"You wanted to call an emergency session but you did not even bother to take the Opposition into confidence," Mehmood said.

Addressing Speaker Asad Qaiser, he said: "You are not the government's speaker, you are the speaker of the entire parliament."

"A speaker's conduct must be impartial," he said.

He called for the government to work with the Opposition to bring forth a joint resolution.

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri takes the floor

The Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri also addressed the parliament, saying that there is "history behind the resolution".

He said the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) which had asked the government to table the resolution in parliament, "are citizens of Pakistan".

Qadri said that many religious parties had indicated their support for the banned outfit.

Opposition members continued to chant loudly, objecting to the minister's address.

The minister in his address also mentioned the Model Town incident in which protesters of the Pakistan Awami Tehreek were killed.



He went on to speak of the Faizabad sit-in by the TLP. "When 20 people died in that incident, where were you then?" he asked the PML-N, who were in power at the time.

Ahsan Iqbal objects to private member resolution, PM's absence



Ahsan Iqbal objected to the resolution being presented by a private member and over the prime minister's absence from parliament.



"All members of the parliament know that a private member resolution is non-official business," he said.

"Where is the prime minister?" Iqbal asked. "We are debating such an important matter and the prime minister is busy with something else," he said.

"Neither did the prime minister come, nor did any minister have the guts to present this resolution."

He demanded that Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed or Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri present the resolution to make it official business of the parliament.

Iqbal also called for the two to give statements in the parliament regarding the events that had transpired the past week.

The PML-N leader furthermore said that the prime minister must be made obligated to sit in the parliament and take part in proceedings.

Iqbal said that the agreement which took place with TLP must be discussed in parliament.

"We wish to know what the state's stance is in this matter. So you must take into confidence all of us."

The PML-N leader called for the session to be adjourned and for the government and Opposition to sit down and hold talks so a resolution that has the consent of both the government and the opposition can be brought to the parliament.





More to follow.

