Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, son Archie broke the ice with Queen, spoke before Philip's funeral

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 22, 2021

Meghan Markle and her two-year-old son spoke to the Queen ahead of Prince Philip's funeral last week

Meghan Markle is taking steps to thaw her frosty ties with Queen Elizabeth and heal their rift. 

The Duchess of Sussex and her two-year-old son spoke to the Queen ahead of Prince Philip's funeral last week. 

As confirmed by an insider, "Meghan spoke with Harry before his grandfather's funeral. Meghan and Archie also spoke with the Queen earlier this week."

In February, Prince Harry told James Corden how his family FaceTimes both his grandparents amid the pandemic. "Both my grandparents do Zoom," Harry said. "They've seen Archie running around."

Harry, who has now returned to California after attending his grandfather's funeral, while Meghan had to stay back because of her pregnancy. 

"Meghan and Harry have been in touch every day," the source added. "She knows the trip to England has been difficult for Harry. He didn't want to leave Meghan and Archie alone. Meghan has insisted to him every day though that they are fine. She hasn't wanted him to worry."

More From Entertainment:

Why Meghan and Harry haven't settled on a name for their daughter yet

Why Meghan and Harry haven't settled on a name for their daughter yet
Prince Charles ‘desperately’ wants to reconcile with Harry but William is ‘hesitant’

Prince Charles ‘desperately’ wants to reconcile with Harry but William is ‘hesitant’

Kim Kardashian learns WAP dance steps from TikToker Addison Rae

Kim Kardashian learns WAP dance steps from TikToker Addison Rae

Sofia Richie and her ex Scott Disick's new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin join same Pilates studio

Sofia Richie and her ex Scott Disick's new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin join same Pilates studio
Dua Lipa showers love on beau Anwar Hadid as he releases his new song

Dua Lipa showers love on beau Anwar Hadid as he releases his new song
Jennifer Lopez wishes happy birthday to daughter of her ex Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez wishes happy birthday to daughter of her ex Alex Rodriguez
Scott Disick upset with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's whirlpool romance

Scott Disick upset with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's whirlpool romance
Oprah Winfrey, Beyonce and others welcome George Floyd case verdict

Oprah Winfrey, Beyonce and others welcome George Floyd case verdict
Beyonce meets Selena: Trailer of new season of Netflix series released

Beyonce meets Selena: Trailer of new season of Netflix series released
Eva Mendes sparks parenthood debate on spanking children

Eva Mendes sparks parenthood debate on spanking children

Gigi Hadid's stunning beauty in faux-fur bunny costume will make you skip a heartbeat

Gigi Hadid's stunning beauty in faux-fur bunny costume will make you skip a heartbeat
Prince Harry met Queen twice before returning to US

Prince Harry met Queen twice before returning to US

Latest

view all