Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Apr 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi NA-249 by-poll: Miftah Ismail requests for extension in polling time

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 29, 2021

PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail
  • Miftah Ismail requests extension in polling time by two hours at least.
  • A large number of people are still present inside NA-249 constituency, says Miftah Ismail
  • "Overall working efficiency of all presiding officers and their teams has been 'very slow'," says Ismail

KARACHI: PML-N candidate for the NA-249 constituency, Miftah Ismail, has asked for an extension in the polling time by two hours.

In a letter addressed to the provincial election commission on Thursday, Ismail said he was submitting the request to facilitate voters who are fasting in the hot weather.

Letter penned by Miftah Ismail. 

He said the overall working efficiency of all presiding officers and their teams has been "very slow" which was affecting the polling process.

"Concurrently, majority of voters also arrived in polling stations late afternoon due to their fasting and hot weather conditions," he wrote.

Ismail said he feared due to these factors, most voters will not be able to exercise their Constitutional right to vote for the candidate of their choice as the polling time was nearing its end.

"A large number of voters are still present at various polling stations in anticipation of casting their votes," he said.

He requested the commission to provide an opportunity to the large number of people still present in the polling stations across the constituency to cast their votes, by extending the polling time "minimum for two hours at least".

Polling underway for NA-249 constituency

Polling for the NA-249 constituency is underway and the process is expected to continue till 5pm uninterrupted, with political heavyweights such as the PPP, the PTI and the PML-N vying for the seat in what is being termed as a close contest among the parties.

There are 30 candidates in the electoral arena, including PML-N’s Miftah Ismail, PTI's Amjad Afridi, PPP'S Qadir Khan Mandokhel, Karachi’s former mayor Mustafa Kamal and MQM's Hafiz Mursaleen, besides 18 independent candidates.

There are over 339,000 registered voters in NA-249, including 201,656 male and 137,935 female voters, who are casting their votes on 276 polling stations. The ECP has declared 184 polling stations highly sensitive and 92 others sensitive. The CCTV cameras have been installed at highly sensitive polling stations.

Some well-known areas in the constituency include Delhi Colony, Mujahid Colony, Baldia, and Saeedabad, while the prominent ethnic groups in this working-class neighbourhood comprise Urdu-speaking people, Pashtuns, Kashmiris, and the Seraiki-speaking lot. 

More From Pakistan:

PSM oxygen plant: Experts committee to present report tomorrow

PSM oxygen plant: Experts committee to present report tomorrow
On election day, PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif sends message to NA-249 residents

On election day, PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif sends message to NA-249 residents
Coronavirus: Pakistanis aged 40-49 years old to be vaccinated from May 3

Coronavirus: Pakistanis aged 40-49 years old to be vaccinated from May 3
PIA plane carrying over 300,000 vaccines from China arrives in Islamabad

PIA plane carrying over 300,000 vaccines from China arrives in Islamabad
PTI leading every survey in Karachi's NA-249: Firdous Shamim Naqvi

PTI leading every survey in Karachi's NA-249: Firdous Shamim Naqvi
PM Imran Khan unveils two new schemes for overseas Pakistanis

PM Imran Khan unveils two new schemes for overseas Pakistanis

Karachi's ranking improves on World Crime Index

Karachi's ranking improves on World Crime Index
LHC asks civil servants to submit social media accounts' details

LHC asks civil servants to submit social media accounts' details
PM Imran Khan welcomes Saudi Arabia’s peace initiative with Iran

PM Imran Khan welcomes Saudi Arabia’s peace initiative with Iran
Iftar party: Taimur Jhagra secures bail in coronavirus SOPs violation case

Iftar party: Taimur Jhagra secures bail in coronavirus SOPs violation case
Coronavirus update: Pakistan reports 5,480 new infections, with 9.6% positivity rate

Coronavirus update: Pakistan reports 5,480 new infections, with 9.6% positivity rate
NA-249 by-election: Polling underway as major political parties vie for crucial Karachi seat

NA-249 by-election: Polling underway as major political parties vie for crucial Karachi seat

Latest

view all