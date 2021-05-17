Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Saudi Arabia revokes travel ban for Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Monday May 17, 2021

Representational image. — File photo

  • The Kingdom's Ministry of Interior made the announcement.
  • Passengers of banned countries cannot enter via direct or indirect flights.
  • Banned countries include Libya, Armenia, India, Venezuela, among others.

Saudi Arabia has removed Pakistan's name from the list of countries banned from entering the Kingdom, a statement said, days after Prime Minister Imran Khan had paid a visit to the country.

The Kingdom's Ministry of Interior, in the statement, announced that passengers of the countries that were placed on the banned list could not enter the Kingdom via direct or indirect flights.

The countries include Libya, Armenia, India, Venezuela, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Somalia, Turkey, Yemen, Syria, among others.

The Kingdom, back in April, had imposed a travel ban on various countries, including Pakistan and India, in a bid to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

