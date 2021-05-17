Saudi Arabia revokes travel ban for Pakistan

Representational image. — File photo

Saudi Arabia has removed Pakistan's name from the list of countries banned from entering the Kingdom, a statement said, days after Prime Minister Imran Khan had paid a visit to the country.



The Kingdom's Ministry of Interior, in the statement, announced that passengers of the countries that were placed on the banned list could not enter the Kingdom via direct or indirect flights.

The countries include Libya, Armenia, India, Venezuela, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Somalia, Turkey, Yemen, Syria, among others.

The Kingdom, back in April, had imposed a travel ban on various countries, including Pakistan and India, in a bid to curtail the spread of coronavirus.