Afghan protesters attack Pakistan High Commission in London

Photos showing protesters outside of the Pakistan High Commission in London — Murtaza Ali Shah

LONDON: A group of Afghan protesters staged a demonstration outside of the building of the Pakistan High Commission in London on Monday.



Some of the protesters attacked the building by pelting stones and throwing water bottles despite the presence of the police at the site.

A protest was simultaneously held outside of Qatar’s London embassy against Qatar’s involvement in the ongoing Afghan peace process but the protest there remained peaceful.

Footage of the protest shows several demonstrators throwing objects at Pakistan High Commission’s premises, located in the Lowndes Square, Knightsbridge while chanting offensive slogans. The police could be seen trying to stop the protesters from entering the building.

Speaking to Geo News, Pakistan High Commission said that a complaint has been launched with the UK government to take action against those who resorted to hooliganism which resulted in damaging the building of the commission.

The spokesman said that the video footage of the damage has been shared with the authorities and a request for strict security arrangements has been submitted.

The UK government was reminded that during a protest in 2019 by an ethnic group, the Pakistan High Commission's building was vandalised but no action was taken against the culprits.

The main organisers of the protest outside both Pakistan High Commission and Qatar embassy included Noor Ullah, Dr Qasim Ibrahim, Fazal Khan Advocate, Zia Ullah Hamdad, Bacha Khan, Shah Mehmood Khan, Atal Kawan, Sadaat Khan, and Falik Nayaz Khan.



On Sunday afternoon, nearly 200 protesters had gathered on the call of a group called “The Watan”, which had arranged a protest against the killings in Afghanistan. This group shares an address with the Afghan embassy in London, at 31 Princes Gate, SW7.

When Geo News asked the spokesman of the group about the address of the Afghan embassy given on its Facebook profile, he said: “You could be looking at the wrong Watan group as there are two groups of the same name”.

When told that the same Watan group, which organised the protest on its page, shared an address with the Afghan embassy, the spokesman said he couldn’t comment further.

The protest organisers handed over a memorandum to the High Commission which carried a West Hendon address but the official Watan Facebook page continued to stay linked with the Afghan embassy in London till the filing of this report.

The Watan’s spokesman accepted that “some protestors” were involved in vandalism at the Pakistan High Commission. “We have informed the police about the incident,” he said.