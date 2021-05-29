Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Charlize Theron, Sir Elton John write an open letter to British PM

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 29, 2021

Sir Elton John, Charlize Theron and other  leaders and champions of the global HIV response have written an open letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johson, drawing his attention towards a new AIDs emergency and seeking his help ahead of G7 summit.

"We are writing to you as Chair of this year’s G7 summit. While naturally Covid-19 is currently dominating the agenda, it is vital that you and your fellow leaders also protect and build on what we have achieved in the fight to end AIDS and use that in the struggle against Covid-19," read the letter.

Theron is the Founder of Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project while Sir Elton is the founder of his Elton John AIDS Foundation.

The letter said, "The G7 meeting in June, coming on the heels of the UN High Level Meeting on HIV and the Fortieth Anniversary of the first AIDS cases, presents a vital opportunity to rally the world to act together. You rightly plan to focus the G7 meeting on addressing global health and pandemics. We have seen over the past year how such pandemics thrive on the fault lines of racial, social and economic inequality." 


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry bashed for ‘ludicrous’ parenting views

Prince Harry bashed for ‘ludicrous’ parenting views
'Killer' remix helps Eminem cross 32 million followers on Instagram

'Killer' remix helps Eminem cross 32 million followers on Instagram

After losing job for attacking Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan wants to return to 'Good Morning Britain'

After losing job for attacking Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan wants to return to 'Good Morning Britain'
Jay-Z pays homage to late rapper DMX

Jay-Z pays homage to late rapper DMX
Prince Harry hit with US uproar: 'Go back to Britain!’

Prince Harry hit with US uproar: 'Go back to Britain!’
Experts shed light on Prince Harry’s royal title debacle: report

Experts shed light on Prince Harry’s royal title debacle: report
The Rock, Caitlyn Jenner mocked for thinking they can run for office

The Rock, Caitlyn Jenner mocked for thinking they can run for office
Kourtney Kardashian touches on self-care bonding time with kids

Kourtney Kardashian touches on self-care bonding time with kids
Prince Harry under fire for ‘desperate and unhinged’ moves

Prince Harry under fire for ‘desperate and unhinged’ moves
Emma Stone addresses the hardships of playing Cruella de Vil

Emma Stone addresses the hardships of playing Cruella de Vil
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘underminded’ Oprah interview impact on Archie

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘underminded’ Oprah interview impact on Archie
Kate Middleton receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Kate Middleton receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Latest

view all