Charlize Theron, Sir Elton John write an open letter to British PM

Sir Elton John, Charlize Theron and other leaders and champions of the global HIV response have written an open letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johson, drawing his attention towards a new AIDs emergency and seeking his help ahead of G7 summit.

"We are writing to you as Chair of this year’s G7 summit. While naturally Covid-19 is currently dominating the agenda, it is vital that you and your fellow leaders also protect and build on what we have achieved in the fight to end AIDS and use that in the struggle against Covid-19," read the letter.

Theron is the Founder of Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project while Sir Elton is the founder of his Elton John AIDS Foundation.

The letter said, "The G7 meeting in June, coming on the heels of the UN High Level Meeting on HIV and the Fortieth Anniversary of the first AIDS cases, presents a vital opportunity to rally the world to act together. You rightly plan to focus the G7 meeting on addressing global health and pandemics. We have seen over the past year how such pandemics thrive on the fault lines of racial, social and economic inequality."





