Singer S.B John dies at age of 87

Renowned Pakistani singer Sunny Benjamin John, popularly known as S.B John, died on Saturday in Karachi at the age of 87.



According to the family, S.B. John was ill over the past few days and passed away at a private hospital on Saturday morning.

He was born in 1934 in Karachi and started his singing career in 1950.

His best song was Tu Jo Nahin Hai, Tau Kuchh Bhi Naheen Hai for the 1959 film Savera.

John was awarded Pride of Performance Award in 2011 for his services in the field of music.