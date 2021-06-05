Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Jun 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Singer S.B John dies at age of 87

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 05, 2021

Singer S.B John dies at age of 87

Renowned Pakistani singer Sunny Benjamin John, popularly known as S.B John, died on Saturday in Karachi at the age of 87.

According to the family, S.B. John was ill over the past few days and passed away at a private hospital on Saturday morning.

He was born in 1934 in Karachi and started his singing career in 1950.

His best song was Tu Jo Nahin Hai, Tau Kuchh Bhi Naheen Hai for the 1959 film Savera.

John was awarded Pride of Performance Award in 2011 for his services in the field of music.

More From Showbiz:

Neha Kakkar really ‘excited’ for her 32nd birthday on Sunday

Neha Kakkar really ‘excited’ for her 32nd birthday on Sunday
Yami Gautam ties the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam ties the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar
Hania Aamir reveals why she is on social media

Hania Aamir reveals why she is on social media
Fawad Khan reportedly joins MCU as he bags role in Disney's 'Ms. Marvel'

Fawad Khan reportedly joins MCU as he bags role in Disney's 'Ms. Marvel'

Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ co-star Harshaali Malhotra celebrates 13th birthday

Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ co-star Harshaali Malhotra celebrates 13th birthday
Sajal Aly leaves fans, fellow showbiz stars spellbound with her stunning photo

Sajal Aly leaves fans, fellow showbiz stars spellbound with her stunning photo
Hira Mani gets second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Hira Mani gets second dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Ayeza Khan reaches 100,000 followers on TikTok

Ayeza Khan reaches 100,000 followers on TikTok
Minal Khan joins SnackVideo

Minal Khan joins SnackVideo
Aiman Khan wins fans' hearts with latest snaps

Aiman Khan wins fans' hearts with latest snaps

Alizeh Shah gets support from Momina Mustehsan amid online criticism

Alizeh Shah gets support from Momina Mustehsan amid online criticism
Aiman Khan shares adorable video with daughter Amal Muneeb

Aiman Khan shares adorable video with daughter Amal Muneeb

Latest

view all