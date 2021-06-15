 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Jun 15 2021
By
Reuters

EU, US set to unveil truce in 17-year aircraft battle

By
Reuters

Tuesday Jun 15, 2021

A worker adjusts European Union and U.S. flags at the start of the 2nd round of EU-US trade negotiations for Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels November 11, 2013. Photo: Reuters

RUSSELS: The European Union and the United States were on the verge of announcing a truce on Tuesday in their 17-year conflict over aircraft subsidies, bringing to a close one set of Trump-era tariffs which had soured relations between them.

The two sides have been battling since 2004 in parallel cases at the World Trade Organization over subsidies for U.S. planemaker Boeing and European rival Airbus.

They agreed in March to a four-month suspension of tariffs on $11.5 billion of goods from EU wine to U.S. tobacco and spirits, which they had imposed in response to the row. On Tuesday they were set to remove them for five years, while still working on an overall deal on what subsidies to allow.

"I am very positive that we will find an agreement on the Airbus-Boeing issue today in conversation with our American friends," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference on Tuesday.

The agreement, to be announced during an EU-U.S. summit with U.S. President Joe Biden, should allow them to focus on the threat posed by China's nascent commercial aircraft industry.

It will also remove one of two major trade irritants left over from Donald Trump's presidency, the other being tariffs imposed on grounds of national security on EU steel and aluminium imports.

The European Commission, which oversees EU trade policy, last month suspended for up to six months a threatened June 1 doubling of retaliatory tariffs on Harley-Davidson motorbikes, U.S. whiskey and motorboats, and refrained from slapping tariffs on more U.S. products from lipstick to sports shoes.

Brussels and Washington have said they would seek to address excess global capacity largely centred in China.

The United States may find it tougher to remove the metals tariffs, which also apply to other countries such as China, because they are still backed by many U.S. metal producers and workers.

Brussels is also pushing what is dubs a new "positive agenda" on trade with Washington, including forging an alliance to drive WTO reform.

The two are also likely to agree to cooperate on trade and technology, such as for setting compatible standards and facilitating trade in artificial intelligence.

More From World:

Biden appoints 32-year-old Lina Khan to rein in Big Tech

Biden appoints 32-year-old Lina Khan to rein in Big Tech
Western US braced for record heat wave

Western US braced for record heat wave
California celebrates ´reopening day´ as pandemic rules lifted

California celebrates ´reopening day´ as pandemic rules lifted
Before first reported cases in US, five states had coronavirus infections: study

Before first reported cases in US, five states had coronavirus infections: study
France starts vaccinating its 12-year-olds against COVID

France starts vaccinating its 12-year-olds against COVID
'Diamond rush' grips South African village after discovery of mystery stones

'Diamond rush' grips South African village after discovery of mystery stones
Gunmen kill four polio workers in Afghanistan's Jalalabad

Gunmen kill four polio workers in Afghanistan's Jalalabad
Iran vote frontrunner dismays activists

Iran vote frontrunner dismays activists
Births in Germany jump 10% in March to highest in 23 years

Births in Germany jump 10% in March to highest in 23 years
Doctors warn of coronavirus 'explosion' in India's Delhi after citizens defy social distancing norms

Doctors warn of coronavirus 'explosion' in India's Delhi after citizens defy social distancing norms
Canadian man accused of murdering Muslim family from Pakistan to face terror charges

Canadian man accused of murdering Muslim family from Pakistan to face terror charges
Turkey proposes joint Pakistan, Hungary mission to keep Kabul airport safe

Turkey proposes joint Pakistan, Hungary mission to keep Kabul airport safe

Latest

view all