Khloé Kardashian comes clean on KUWTK reunion: 'Everybody just gets upset'

entertainment
Monday Jun 21 2021
Monday Jun 21, 2021

Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian recently sat down for a chat and got candid about all the past cosmetic procedures she has partaken in over the years.

She started off on it all during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion episode and was quoted saying, “I was so confident and secure before the show. Season 1, I wouldn’t say I was famous. I was Kim’s sister, but I remember Kourtney and I would always be in the background of her photos and we loved it.”

Khloé even addressed her cosmetic past and added, “Everybody gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it? Nobody’s ever asked me. You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose. I’ve done, sure, injections — not really Botox. I’ve responded poorly to Botox.”

“When the show first started I was very secure. Very secure. And then during the first couple of seasons I became insecure because of the public opinions of myself. Then I had a think I had a good run of being secure, and then I think recently I’ve become insecure again.”

