Balochistan punishes 70 paratroopers for not receiving Covid jabs

QUETTA: The government of Balochistan penalised 70 paramilitary troops who did not comply with the directives to get COVID-19 vaccine jabs by suspending them and withholding their salaries.



"The group of paratroopers was suspended on Wednesday after repeated written warnings and verbal requests to get the jabs," said Habib Ahmed Bangalzai, a senior local official.

"They will also not get their salaries," Bangalzai added.

The troops from the Balochistan Levies, a paramilitary force that assists police with law enforcement, have direct contact with the public, the official said. Wali Breach, another senior government official, confirmed the suspensions.

The Balochistan government move comes after the federal government issued directives that all its employees should get vaccinated.

The vaccination campaign is underway across Pakistan with almost 16 million shots given to date. China is supplying most of the Covid-19 jabs.