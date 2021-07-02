 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jul 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Balochistan punishes 70 paratroopers for not receiving Covid jabs

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 02, 2021

Balochistan punishes 70 paratroopers for not receiving Covid jabs

QUETTA: The government of Balochistan penalised 70 paramilitary troops who did not comply with the directives to get COVID-19 vaccine jabs by suspending them and withholding their salaries.

"The group of paratroopers was suspended on Wednesday after repeated written warnings and verbal requests to get the jabs," said Habib Ahmed Bangalzai, a senior local official.

"They will also not get their salaries," Bangalzai added.

The troops from the Balochistan Levies, a paramilitary force that assists police with law enforcement, have direct contact with the public, the official said. Wali Breach, another senior government official, confirmed the suspensions.

The Balochistan government move comes after the federal government issued directives that all its employees should get vaccinated.

The vaccination campaign is underway across Pakistan with almost 16 million shots given to date. China is supplying most of the Covid-19 jabs.

More From Pakistan:

FBR redefines resident Pakistani in Finance Act 2021-22

FBR redefines resident Pakistani in Finance Act 2021-22

PM adviser Shahzad Akbar meets LHC CJ-designate

PM adviser Shahzad Akbar meets LHC CJ-designate
Zulfi Bukhari wins first round of defamation case against Reham Khan

Zulfi Bukhari wins first round of defamation case against Reham Khan
PPP MPA complains to FIA about 'totally false' news of marriage to Tiktoker Hareem Shah

PPP MPA complains to FIA about 'totally false' news of marriage to Tiktoker Hareem Shah
Judicial commission formed to probe Usman Kakar's death

Judicial commission formed to probe Usman Kakar's death
Maulana Fazlur Rehman discharged from hospital after recovery

Maulana Fazlur Rehman discharged from hospital after recovery
Lahore Police arrest man suspected of raping 'family friend' from UK

Lahore Police arrest man suspected of raping 'family friend' from UK
6 injured as explosion rocks Quetta's Airport Road

6 injured as explosion rocks Quetta's Airport Road

Teenager kills 9-year-old boy for dropping kulfi

Teenager kills 9-year-old boy for dropping kulfi
Firdous Awan denies ECP found discrepancies in Usman Buzdar's asset statement

Firdous Awan denies ECP found discrepancies in Usman Buzdar's asset statement
PCB congratulates Nida Dar on completing century of T20I wickets

PCB congratulates Nida Dar on completing century of T20I wickets
Pakistan and India exchange lists of prisoners

Pakistan and India exchange lists of prisoners

Latest

view all