Murtaza Wahab to be appointed Karachi Administrator: sources

Sindh CM Adviser Murtaza Wahab to be given new assignment.

The notification of Wahab's appointment will be issued after Sindh chief minister's return from US.

Some PPP ministers had objected to the move but PPP leadership approved the proposal.

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to appoint PPP leader and Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Law and Environment, Murtaza Wahab, as the new Karachi Administrator, Geo News reported.

According to details, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah proposed the move which was approved by the top PPP leadership.

“Some members of the Murad Ali Shah cabinet had opposed the idea of Murtaza Wahab’s appointment,” sources said.

They said the notification to this effect will be issued after CM Sindh’s return from the US next week.

Wahab had contested the 2018 election but lost to a PTI candidate. He is a senior member of the provincial cabinet.

So far, the PPP has not responded to rumours of Wahab's appointment. The incumbent City Administrator Laeeq Ahmed was appointed in December 2020.