Maryam addresses rally in Chattar Klas to kick off AJK election campaign

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressing a rally in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Chattar Klas village, on July 8, 2021. — Geo News

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday addressed a rally in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Chattar Klas village to kick off PML-N's campaign for the July 25 elections to the region's legislative assembly.

At the outset, Maryam sought to remind the gathering that she is a Kashmiri with Kashmiri blood coursing through her veins.

She said that Pakistan stands in solidarity with Kashmiris on both sides of the divide.

The PML-N vice president said that the "son of Kashmir", Muhammad Nawaz Sharif (party supremo), will "fight every fight" for Kashmiris.

"He will fight for your rights, he will fight for your independence and he will see to it that victory falls into your very laps," she said.

Maryam went on to refer to a video in which there were threats to "smash" her, and she said her father called her and expressed his concern for her safety, but at the same time, said that she should go to Kashmir. "You have nothing to fear from Kashmiris."

She said she wishes to pay tribute to AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider and all the workers of the PML-N, who despite attempts to "steal the election", have "stood tall in defiance like a mountain".

Rejecting the impression she said had been put forth by the government that PML-N is struggling to find applicants that they can field in the election, she said that the party had received as many as 20 applications from each district.

Referring to two PML-N members who had reportedly jumped ship to ally with the government, she said that if the government is so confident they have a large number of contestants for the election, "why did you feel the need to turn two of ours?"



More to follow.

