Friday Jul 09 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 09, 2021

Gigi Hadid spotted enjoying stroll with Khai after her open letter to paparazzi

Supermodel Gigi Hadid made her first public appearance with daughter Khai after her open letter to paparazzi.

The supermodel continued to make headlines with her appearance in New York City as she was spotted out and about in the town with her and Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai Hadid Malik On Tuesday.

Gigi opted for stylish OOTD included solid orange bell-bottom pants paired with a retro graphic tee and white platform heels.

Meanwhile, Khai was tucked comfortably inside her stroller with the roof protecting her face. 

Earlier, Gigi had penned a long letter to the media, paparazzi and fan clubs and urged them to blur Khai’s face from the photographs, ‘if and when she is caught on camera’. 

