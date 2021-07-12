 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jul 12 2021
By
Web Desk

PTI could not prove corruption against PML-N govt: Shahbaz

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 12, 2021

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif addressing a press conference in Lahore on Monday, July 12, 2021. Photo: Screengrab via Hum News.
PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif addressing a press conference in Lahore on Monday, July 12, 2021. Photo: Screengrab via Hum News.  

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Monday criticised the PTI government and said that it is doing everything that it accused the PML-N government of doing before the 2018 election.

He was addressing a press conference in Lahore along with other PML-N leaders during which he lauded the previous government of his party for introducing power projects in the country. 

"When in power, the PML-N took measures to completely eliminate the problem of electricity load-shedding. However, the PTI government has brought this curse upon people once again," he said. 

Shahbaz said that the PTI resorted to hurling abuses, calling names, and levelling corruption allegations against the PML-N government but it could not prove anything.  

"[Under the PTI government's rule], Balochistan is facing 10 hours of electricity load-shedding every day," he said, adding that the PTI government left no stone unturned in terms of "looting the people of Pakistan."

Shahbaz alleged that the incumbent government could not finalise a gas agreement despite its tall claims because it had been providing gas to its favourites. 

"Despite hydel power plants being less costly, the government could not manage to build a single dam in the country," he said. "At present, it [the government] is benefitting from capacity payments worth billions of rupees."

The PML-N leader said that the PTI-led government failed to come up with long-term power projects, and the short-term ones it introduced turned out to be excessively costly. 

"The people of Pakistan are suffering from power crisis and electricity load-shedding because of the incompetent policies of the PTI-led government," he maintained. "Is this the Naya Pakistan that was promised to the masses?"

The Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly also provided comparative statistics and pointed out how the PML-N government worked to introduce LNG terminals during its tenure. 

More to follow...

More From Pakistan:

Nayab Nadeem murder case: Police include model's close friends in probe

Nayab Nadeem murder case: Police include model's close friends in probe
Pakistan keeping a close eye on Afghanistan situation: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan keeping a close eye on Afghanistan situation: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan Army may be called in to implement coronavirus SOPs: Dr Faisal Sultan

Pakistan Army may be called in to implement coronavirus SOPs: Dr Faisal Sultan
Islamabad Police arrest man carrying pistol outside Parliament House

Islamabad Police arrest man carrying pistol outside Parliament House
Monsoon 2021: Sindh govt blames Met Dept for not predicting Karachi rains

Monsoon 2021: Sindh govt blames Met Dept for not predicting Karachi rains
Tips to stay safe as rains lash several cities of Pakistan

Tips to stay safe as rains lash several cities of Pakistan
FM Qureshi in Dushanbe to attend SCO meet amid key regional developments

FM Qureshi in Dushanbe to attend SCO meet amid key regional developments

Lahore, Islamabad and other cities welcome rain as monsoon season starts in Pakistan

Lahore, Islamabad and other cities welcome rain as monsoon season starts in Pakistan
Karachi reports fourth death of 2021 from Naegleria

Karachi reports fourth death of 2021 from Naegleria
Will not allow Murtaza Wahab to run Karachi's affairs: PTI warns PPP

Will not allow Murtaza Wahab to run Karachi's affairs: PTI warns PPP
Complaints against NAB chief: SJC to deliberate over jurisdictional issue

Complaints against NAB chief: SJC to deliberate over jurisdictional issue
COVID-19 situation worsening in Pakistan

COVID-19 situation worsening in Pakistan

Latest

view all