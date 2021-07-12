PTI could not prove corruption against PML-N govt: Shahbaz

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif addressing a press conference in Lahore on Monday, July 12, 2021. Photo: Screengrab via Hum News.

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Monday criticised the PTI government and said that it is doing everything that it accused the PML-N government of doing before the 2018 election.

He was addressing a press conference in Lahore along with other PML-N leaders during which he lauded the previous government of his party for introducing power projects in the country.

"When in power, the PML-N took measures to completely eliminate the problem of electricity load-shedding. However, the PTI government has brought this curse upon people once again," he said.

Shahbaz said that the PTI resorted to hurling abuses, calling names, and levelling corruption allegations against the PML-N government but it could not prove anything.

"[Under the PTI government's rule], Balochistan is facing 10 hours of electricity load-shedding every day," he said, adding that the PTI government left no stone unturned in terms of "looting the people of Pakistan."

Shahbaz alleged that the incumbent government could not finalise a gas agreement despite its tall claims because it had been providing gas to its favourites.

"Despite hydel power plants being less costly, the government could not manage to build a single dam in the country," he said. "At present, it [the government] is benefitting from capacity payments worth billions of rupees."

The PML-N leader said that the PTI-led government failed to come up with long-term power projects, and the short-term ones it introduced turned out to be excessively costly.

"The people of Pakistan are suffering from power crisis and electricity load-shedding because of the incompetent policies of the PTI-led government," he maintained. "Is this the Naya Pakistan that was promised to the masses?"

The Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly also provided comparative statistics and pointed out how the PML-N government worked to introduce LNG terminals during its tenure.

