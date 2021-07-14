 
Wednesday Jul 14 2021
10 killed, over 39 injured in Upper Kohistan blast

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

Dasu Hydro Power Project. File photo

  • Among those who lost their lives are 2 FC personnel, 4 foreigners. 
  • Vehicle was transporting personnel working on the Dasu dam, say reports. 
  • Bodies and the injured have been shifted to Rural Health Centre (RHC) Dasu. 

UPPER KOHISTAN: Ten people were killed and over 39 injured Wednesday when a vehicle blew up in a blast near a labour camp.

The vehicle was transporting staff that has been working on building the Dasu Dam, as per reports, adding that two FC personnel and four foreigners also lost their lives in the incident.

Bodies and the injured have been shifted to the Rural Health Centre Dasu. Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Arif said an investigation is being conducted to ascertain the intensity of the blast and know more about it. 

