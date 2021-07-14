Asim Azhar's aunt becomes first female Muslim to rank as British Royal Navy Captain

Asim Azhar's aunt, Durdana Ansari, has made the nation proud and the singer couldn't be more excited.

The vocalist's maternal aunt makes history by becoming the first Muslim and Pakistani in the world who gets ranked as a Captain by the British Royal Navy.

The news has officially been shared by the singer himself, who took to his Twitter on Tuesday to announce the milestone achieved by his beloved aunt.

"Today is a proud moment for not just me or my family, but for the whole nation," began the Teriyaan singer.

"Durdana Ansari OBE becomes the first Muslim & Pakistani female in the world to get ranked as a Captain of the British Royal Navy approved by the Queen, herself," added Asim.

"I’m so proud of you Khala jaan," Asim gushed over his aunt before concluding his note.

Take a look:



