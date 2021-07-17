The Pakistan of tomorrow will provide aid rather than ask for it: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing an election rally in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Bagh, on July 17, 2021. — YouTube/HumNewsLive

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Saturday the Pakistan of tomorrow would provide loans to poorer countries rather than ask for aid.

The premier, addressing an election rally in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Bagh area, said Pakistan and Kashmir's relationship was based on Islamic principles. Nations are always built on ideologies, which helps them understand a cause greater than individual goals.

"Pakistan was based on Allama Iqbal and Mohammad Ali Jinnah's vision — and I want Kashmiris to be free so that they can live their lives in line with the Islamic ideology."

The premier reiterated that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was the first person to establish an Islamic welfare state, and the PTI-led government was trying to follow his teachings.

"Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has given all of its citizens the health card, Punjab will give health cards to all citizens by the end of this year, and we aim to provide it to all the citizens here in AJK as well," he said.

The premier said through the health insurance families could get themselves treated at any hospital without worrying about money as Rs1 million could be availed through it.

The premier said the PTI-led government had started a new scheme of providing cheap loans to salaried people, including mechanics, welders, etc. — the ones who were never able to buy a house for themselves.

Moreover, he said interest-free loans would be provided to families who were extremely poor, so they can buy necessary things, including bikes, fertilizers, etc.

"There are two types of economic models — the first is trickle-down, in which people at the top become rich and help others who earn lower themselves. The next one is of the State of Madina, in which uplift of the poor is the priority."

Each person in a family will be given technical training and in today's world, technical education is crucial as it helps women earn while sitting at home, he said.

The premier reminded the people that Muslims had ruled the world for centuries as they had followed Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)'s teachings. "China has done the same, as they had lifted 700 million people out of poverty to become the world's super power."



The premier shed light on the importance of the rule of law, he said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had said that nation's that do not have justice in them, they cease to exist.



"No nation can prosper if justice does not prevail," he said.



The premier reiterated that Opposition parties were rallying against the government and threatening to overthrow it only to get an NRO — as they aim to keep the previous system, in which the laws are different for the rich, intact.

"I meet a lot of Kashmiris abroad, especially in Britain. You can ask them, that whether a corrupt person in that country asks for an NRO and no prosperous nation has different laws for the rich and the poor," he said.

"In no civilised society does a person — convicted by the supreme court — act better than a Bollywood stars, provide fake medical tests and escape to Britain," he said.

The prime minister said the PTI-led government was doing "jihad" as never in the history of the country's powerful people held accountable.



