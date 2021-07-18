Chinese company working on Dasu project reinstates Pakistani employees

All Pakistani employees who were fired by a Chinese company working on the Dasu Hydropower Project have been reinstated, the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) said in a statement. The employees were fired as work on the project was halted after nine Chinese engineers died in an accident.



The statement said that the Chinese company working on the Dasu project has withdrawn the notice of firing its Pakistani staff.

Shedding light on the matter, a WAPDA spokesperson said the Chinese firm working on the Dasu Hydropower Project had stopped work on the site over “security concerns”. However, the company agreed on resuming work after the company and the WPDA held talks on the issue.

The spokesman said that the work was suspended so security around the project could be increased. He added that WAPDA is constantly in touch with the Chinese company.

Chinese company stops work on Dasu project after bus incident

A day earlier, it was reported that the Chinese firm working on the Dasu Hydropower Project had stopped work on the site citing “security concerns” and laid off all but the most essential Pakistani workers.

According to Geo News, the China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC) had intimated through a letter that due to the July 14 bus incident in which nine Chinese nationals were killed, the company couldn't continue operations on the project.

The CGGC stated that the laid off Pakistani employees will be paid salary and gratuity as per their contract.

Project Director Anwarul Haq has confirmed that the Chinese firm has stopped work on the project, adding that it will restart work as soon as the security situation improves.

At least 12 people, including nine Chinese nationals working on the project, were killed when a bus carrying them fell into a ravine following an explosion.

The federal government has launched an investigation into the tragic incident and a 15-member Chinese security team has also been involved in the probe.

Probe in final stages

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said that the probe into Dasu incident is in its final stages and will be completed soon.

Rasheed said that he has directed security agencies to further improve the security of Chinese nationals.

Briefing the media in Islamabad, the interior minister said that 15 Chinese officials have arrived in Pakistan for the investigation and the Chinese interior minister has also spoken to him about the Dasu accident.

Rasheed said the accident took place on the Karakoram Highway, adding that the injured are being treated at the Pakistan Army Hospital.

"It is our duty to protect the lives and property of the Chinese people here. The security of their people will be ensured," Rasheed said, sharing that the Chinese Ministry of Interior has been taken on board.

He said that the premier has asked him and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to go to China.

The interior minister emphasised that Pak-China friendship is eternal and the accident does not impact this friendship. The enemies of CPEC and Pakistan and China's friendship will not be forgiven, he said.