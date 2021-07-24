 
Saturday Jul 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Beyoncé, Jay-Z's mansion raided by arsonist: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 24, 2021

Beyoncé, Jay-Z's mansion raided by arsonist: report
Beyoncé, Jay-Z’s mansion raided by arsonist: report

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s home recently got hit in a suspected arson case according to a report by local authorities.

The claim has been brought forward by a spokesperson from The New York Post who believes, “If they didn't get there when they did, it could have been much worse. It's a historic home.”

Even local ABC’s affiliate WBNO reporter spoke to authorizes after the incident took place and admitted that “a report of a suspicious person in the area around the time of the fire.”


