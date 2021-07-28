Mehrooz Waseem comes forward, shows FIA statement after Usman Mukhtar's bullying allegations

After Usman Mukhtar's accusation of harassment and bullying against an unnamed female, digital artist Mehrooz Waseem has come forward to unveil herself.

According to Mehrooz, Usman never pursued the case after her statement to the FIA.

"This was my personal statement to the FIA. After which he refused to pursue the criminal defamation case he had filed against me or give me a public apology.

I've cited my sheroes too," captioned Mehrooz as she shared her FIA statement.

In the statement, the artist had quoted Usman's unprofessional behavior where he talked about his personal life, fellow female artists and his ex-girlfriends.

She continued, "And all the brave ex-employees of @patarimusic whose names I don't know. Sending you lots of love and power!



P.S. Posting this after he named himself in his own stories," Mehrooz wrote after Usman Mukhtar spoke up against her.

A day after Mehrooz clarified her stance in the situation, Usman turned to his Instagram again and urged fans not to bash the artist by sending her offensive messages.

As per screenshots shared by Mehrooz, netizens were seen defaming her after she blamed Usman Mukhtar for spreading lies about her.



