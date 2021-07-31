 
Saturday Jul 31 2021
Billie Eilish: Critics praise 'defiant' second album, Happier Than Ever

Saturday Jul 31, 2021

Billie Eilish: Critics praise defiant second album, Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish, who is the youngest person ever to win the Grammy Award for album of the year, 

Critics have praised the award-winning actress hotly-anticipated second album Happier Than Ever for its unflinching portrayal of life as a teenage pop megastar.

Despite her stratospheric success, Eilish continues to express her fears with relatable intimacy as pop's anti-hero. The album's title track sees her wonder if her dates have read her personal revelations made in interviews. 

Billie Eilish released her new album today and with it came a slew of new videos and photoshoots.

