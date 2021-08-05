 
Can't connect right now! retry
amazing
Thursday Aug 05 2021
By
Reuters

Britain's Covid vaccine developer honoured with Barbie doll

By
Reuters

Thursday Aug 05, 2021

Britains Covid vaccine developer honoured with Barbie doll

LONDON: British coronavirus vaccine developer Sarah Gilbert has many science accolades to her credit but now shares the honour with Beyonce, Marilyn Monroe and Eleanor Roosevelt: a Barbie doll in her likeness.

Gilbert, a 59-year-old professor at Oxford University and co-developer of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, is one of six women in the COVID-19 fight who have new Barbies modelled after them.

Toymaker Mattel Inc is recognizing them with a line of Barbie "role model" dolls.

Gilbert's Barbie shares her long auburn hair and oversized black glasses, and she wears a sensible navy blue pantsuit and white blouse.

"It's a very strange concept having a Barbie doll created in my likeness," Gilbert said in an interview for Mattel.

"I hope it will be part of making it more normal for girls to think about careers in science."

Among the honorees are emergency room nurse Amy O'Sullivan who treated the first COVID-19 patient at the Wycoff Hospital in Brooklyn, New York, and Audrey Cruz, the frontline doctor in Las Vegas who fought discrimination, according to Mattel.

Other dolls include Chika Stacy Oriuwa, a Canadian psychiatry resident at the University of Toronto who battled systemic racism in healthcare, and Brazilian biomedical researcher Jaqueline Goes de Jesus, who led sequencing of the genome of a COVID-19 variant in Brazil, the company said.

Lastly, a doll honours Kirby White, an Australian doctor who pioneered a surgical gown that can be washed and reused by frontline workers during the pandemic.

Gilbert chose the nonprofit organization WISE (Women in Science & Engineering), dedicated to inspiring girls to consider a career in STEM, to receive a financial donation from the toymaker.

More From Amazing:

Math theory reveals the best age to get married

Math theory reveals the best age to get married
WATCH: Rat spooks Andalusia parliament in Spain

WATCH: Rat spooks Andalusia parliament in Spain
Dubai creates artificial rain to overcome hot weather

Dubai creates artificial rain to overcome hot weather

World's deepest pool for diving opens in Dubai

World's deepest pool for diving opens in Dubai
Holland restaurant creates 'world's most expensive burger' for $6,000

Holland restaurant creates 'world's most expensive burger' for $6,000
WATCH: Giant 3D cat on Tokyo billboard dazzles passersby

WATCH: Giant 3D cat on Tokyo billboard dazzles passersby
Pakistanis are sharing stories of 'cake fails' on Facebook and they're hilarious

Pakistanis are sharing stories of 'cake fails' on Facebook and they're hilarious
World's oldest living man sets Guinness record

World's oldest living man sets Guinness record
Man accidentally gets $50 billion deposited in his account

Man accidentally gets $50 billion deposited in his account

WATCH: Elephant rummages through Thai family's kitchen at night

WATCH: Elephant rummages through Thai family's kitchen at night
For love of profession: Filipino web developer names son 'HTML'

For love of profession: Filipino web developer names son 'HTML'

South African woman reportedly gives birth to 10 babies, could break Guinness World Record

South African woman reportedly gives birth to 10 babies, could break Guinness World Record

Latest

view all