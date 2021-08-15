 
Sunday Aug 15 2021
Web Desk

Pakistan 'specially' facilitating visas for Afghan journalists, families

Web Desk

Sunday Aug 15, 2021

Pakistan Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan. File photo
Pakistan\s Ambassador to Afghanistan, Mansoor Ahmed Khan announced via Twitter Sunday that Pakistan will be facilitating visas for Afghan journalists and families. 

As the crisis within Afghanistan unfolds and the Taliban prepare to take over the Afghan capital, Kabul-based embassies and consulates of international countries are closing and telling their nationals to leave the country. 

Mansoor Ahmed Khan on Twitter wrote that the Pakistan Embassy is specially facilitating visas for Afghan journalists and their families in this period of uncertainty. 

He added that media people requiring visas may contact the Press Counsellor and they will be facilitated. 

Earlier, Khan had denied rumours that Pakistani consulates were closing and had informed that the process of issuing visas had been shifted online due to the pandemic. 

The day before, Khan had announced that the Pakistani embassy "is extending consular services to Pakistanis, Afghans, and other nationals". 

He had added that the Embassy was also coordinating with PIA and Pakistani authorities to help those willing to fly to Pakistan. 

Meanwhile, Pakistan has also said that it will be facilitating requests of foreign missions and international organisations for temporary relocation to Pakistan. 

