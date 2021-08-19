Taliban announce creation of Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid (L) gestures as he speaks during the first press conference in Kabul on August 17, 2021 following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. — AFP/File

Taliban announce Islamic Emirate's creation four days after taking over country.

Taliban says creation comes as Afghanistan marks 102nd anniversary of independence from British rule.

Afghanistan will not be a democracy, Waheedullah Hashimi, a Taliban official says.

The Taliban on Thursday announced the creation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, four days after ousting the previous government in their 10-day lightning sweep.

Taliban Spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, in a tweet, announced the group had decided to establish the Islamic Emirate on the occasion of Afghanistan's 102nd anniversary of independence from British rule.

Afghanistan may be governed by a ruling council now that the Taliban has taken over, while the movement's supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, would likely remain in overall charge, a senior member of the group had told Reuters earlier.

The Taliban would also reach out to former pilots and soldiers from the Afghan armed forces to join its ranks, Waheedullah Hashimi, who has access to the group's decision-making, added in an interview.

"Maybe his (Akhundzada's) deputy will play the role of 'president'," Hashimi said, speaking in English.



The Taliban's supreme leader has three deputies: Mawlavi Yaqoob, son of Mullah Omar, Sirajuddin Haqqani, leader of the powerful militant Haqqani network, and Abdul Ghani Baradar, who heads the Taliban's political office in Doha and is one of the founding members of the group.

Many issues regarding how the Taliban would run Afghanistan have yet to be finalised, Hashimi explained, but Afghanistan would not be a democracy.

"There will be no democratic system at all because it does not have any base in our country," he said. "We will not discuss what type of political system should we apply in Afghanistan because it is clear. It is sharia law and that is it."

Hashimi said he would be joining a meeting of the Taliban leadership that would discuss issues of governance later this week.

'Positively different' regime

Mujahid, in his first-ever press conference on Tuesday, had said that the new regime would be "positively different" from their 1996-2001 stint.

The United States ultimately led the invasion of Afghanistan to topple the Taliban because they continued to provide sanctuary for Al-Qaeda after the September 11 attacks.

Mujahid had said the group does not harbour any kind of hostility with anyone, will support women's rights and free media under Islamic law.

"We want to do away with the factors for conflict. Therefore, the Islamic Emirate does not have any kind of hostility or animosity towards anybody," he said, with an interpreter translating his speech in English. He added that all animosity "has come to an end".

"We would like to live peacefully. We do not want any internal enemies or external enemies," he said.

The Taliban would not seek retribution against former soldiers and members of the Western-backed government, the spokesman said, adding the movement was granting an amnesty for former Afghan government soldiers as well as contractors and translators who worked for international forces.

"War has ended [...] (the leader) has pardoned everyone," he said.

Mujahid noted that Afghanistan is at a historic stage where the country's men and women are looking to the Taliban with regard to their future.

"I would like to assure [them] that after consultations that will be completed very soon, we will be witnessing the formation of a strong, Islamic, and inclusive government, InshaAllah."