PIA flight from Kabul carrying 90 more passengers arrives in Islamabad

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane arrives at the Benazir International airport in Islamabad, Pakistan, on December 2, 2015. — Reuters/Faisal Mahmood/File photo

Another Pakistan International Airlines Airbus jet carrying 90 passengers has arrived in Islamabad from Kabul, as part of the national flag carrier's efforts to evacuate people wishing to leave Afghanistan after a takeover by the Taliban.

The passengers include diplomats from Germany and the Philippines, besides citizens from Pakistan and Afghanistan, the spokesperson for PIA said.

The flight, which left for Kabul this morning, is the fifth such flight from Islamabad to bring back passengers from Afghanistan.

In addition, a Boeing 777 will also be landing in Islamabad after collecting more passengers from Kabul some time later in the day.

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik himself accompanied the first flight out to Kabul today to boost the morale of the staff.

The PIA chief was expected to hold meetings with the staff of the Afghan civil aviation authority and personnel from the NATO forces.

He was also expected to accompany Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan to survey airport operations after the formation of a new government in Afghanistan.

It is expected that Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar will permit more flights to Kabul. Meanwhile, the matter of extending flight operations to other cities is under deliberation.

350 passengers arrive

The national flag carrier, with the support of the Pakistan embassy and local authorities, brought back another 350 passengers from Kabul to Islamabad earlier on Friday.

According to the state media APP, around 350 passengers, including around 250 staff members of the World Bank, were brought back to Islamabad aboard two Boeing 777 flights.

Other passengers included foreigners and local Afghans attached with several international organisations, Afghan Wireless communication, Vimco Imtiaz construction company, Sky aero logistics, and those working with the embassy of the Philippines.

Mansoor Ahmad Khan said the embassy had made special arrangements for the safe passage of the people from Afghanistan. He said the PIA carried some passengers on Thursday and will be operating two flights on Friday and more in the incoming days.

He added that transportation arrangements have been made to safely transport the passengers from the embassy compound to the airport on board buses and the embassy would also facilitate them in the boarding on the aircraft.

The ambassador said the Pakistan embassy would "continue to facilitate all those who wish to travel to Pakistan or use the route for transit," adding that the embassy staff was working round the clock to facilitate people and would extend every help, particularly to the staff of the international agencies working in Afghanistan.

Passengers waiting at the compound of the Pakistan embassy before being transported under security to the Hamid Karzai International Airport for a PIA flight to Islamabad.

Pakistan embassy earlier facilitated those desirous of leaving Afghanistan through the Torkham border.

A PIA Boeing 777 aircraft remained stuck at the Kabul airport for hours on Thursday, before getting permission to take off. It was the first passenger flight to arrive and leave from Kabul after the ouster of the Ashraf Ghani government.

The staff of the different international and local Afghan companies expressed gratitude to the government of Pakistan and the embassy staff for facilitating them and helping them leave the country safely.



