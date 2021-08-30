 
Monday Aug 30 2021
Reuters

Rocket attack at Kabul airport intercepted

Reuters

Monday Aug 30, 2021

Screengrab shows a car in flames after a rocket attack.
Screengrab shows a car in flames after a rocket attack.

  • Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport comes under attack.
  • Air defence system at the airport responded the rocket attack.
  • US President Joe Biden had earlier warned of more attacks in Kabul.

WASHINGTON: Five rockets were fired at Kabul's international airport but were intercepted by a missile defense system, a US official told Reuters, as the United States nears the complete withdrawal of its troops from the city.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the rockets were fired early Monday morning Kabul time, though it was unclear if all were brought down by the defense system. Initial reports did not indicate any US casualties, but that information could change, the official said.

Earlier on Sunday, American forces launched a drone strike in Kabul targeting a suicide bomber in a vehicle who was aiming to attack the airport.

There is increasing concern that Daesh will launch further attacks on the airport as US troops hurry to evacuate remaining American citizens and at-risk Afghans, before competing their own withdrawal by August 31.

Officials had warned in the past that Daesh militants were looking to target the airport with rockets. But the United States has experience in countering such rockets, primarily in Iraq, and had already installed missile defense systems.

"We know that they would like to lob a rocket in there, if they could," General Frank McKenzie, head of US Central Command, told reporters in Washington last week.

"Now we actually have pretty good protection against that. We have our anti-rocket and mortar system," McKenzie said.

There is greater concern about suicide bombers and car bombs attacking the airport, after a suicide bomb attack on Thursday that killed scores of Afghans and 13 US service members.

On Saturday, US President Joe Biden said the situation on the ground remained extremely dangerous, and that his military chiefs had told him another militant attack was highly likely within the next 24-36 hours.

