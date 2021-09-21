Prince Andrew losing courage amidst sexual assault lawsuit: report

Prince Andrew is reportedly 'stressed' and 'worried' as crisis talks have been launched to figure out how he will deal with the sexual assault lawsuit.



The Queen's son seems to be in panic over the sexual assault lawsuit that has been leveled against him by an alleged victim of the late billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

On the other hands, the Britain's Prince has reportedly been served in the United States with a sexual assault lawsuit by a woman who said his conduct occurred around when his friend Jeffrey Epstein was sexually abusing her, court papers show.

In a filing with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, lawyers for Virginia said they sent the civil lawsuit to the prince's Los Angeles-based lawyer Andrew Brettler by email and FedEx, and both copies had been received by Monday morning.

Andrew, under federal rules, has 21 days to respond or could face a default judgment.



Giuffre' lawyers previously accused Andrew of playing a “game of a hide and seek behind palace walls” by refusing to accept court papers. While, Andrew’s legal team is hoping that a 2009 settlement that was struck by Giuffre will get him off the hook.



The new updates about the case occurred after the Duke of York’s daughter Princess Beatrice welcomed her first child over the weekend.



He reportedly wanted to deny the accusations made against him by the victim, who has claimed that she was forced to have sex with the royal multiple times when she was underage.



However, Andrew's attorneys overruled him, which has left the Duke terrified that “the wall of silence and policy of evasion only adds to the impression [that] the he has something to hide.”

There are also reports that senior palace dignitaries fear that lack of an official statement on this situation or lawsuit has wider reputational implications for the institution of the monarchy.