Wait is over for "Kurulus:Osman" fans as the release date for hit series' season 3 has been announced.

According to Turkey's ATV, the first episode of the show's season 3 would be aired on Wednesday.

"Kurulus:Osman' is a sequel to "Dirilis:Ertugrul" which is being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Multiple actors from "Dirilis:Ertugrul" visited Pakistan last year as the show broke several records on YouTube.