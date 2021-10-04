 
Monday Oct 04 2021
Britney Spears has plan to marry fiancé Sam Asghari on her 40th birthday

Britney Spears reportedly wants to marry her fiancé Sam Asghari in Hawaii either before or on her 40th birthday (December 2, 2021).

As per reports, Britney and Sam would love to get married in Hawaii, it’s where they feel the most happy.

The celebrity couple are planning a big party. It will be the first time in years Britney’s been allowed to let her hair down with friends."

The 39-year-old singer's dad Jamie has said he's 'sorry' to see his daughter suffering. 

It comes after a judge in the US suspended Britney's father Jamie from her conservatorship after 13 years last month.

The two stars have been together since 2016. Britney Spears is said to be hoping to wed Sam, 27, in Hawaii as it is where they feel "most happy".

