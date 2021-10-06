 
Showbiz
Wednesday Oct 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Sussanne Khan leaves her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan swooning with new office look

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 06, 2021

Sussanne Khan leaves her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan swooning with new office look
Sussanne Khan leaves her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan swooning with new office look

Sussanne Khan left her ex-husband Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan gushing over her after she shared her new office look in the latest photos.

Taking to Instagram, Sussanne posted a video clip wherein she can be seen shooting for a lifestyle brand.

She shared the video with caption “A cute work outfit a day keeps the doctors away.. We have fun while we work with our easy breezy office looks…BTS shoot day. #NoTimeforTears.”

The War actor dropped a sweet comment, saying “Looking really cool Sussanne” followed by an applause emoji.

The former celebrity couple had been childhood sweethearts and they got married in 2000. They have two children Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

Hrithik and Sussanne parted ways in 2014.

Meanwhile, Hrithik celebrated two years of his film War on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, he shared the poster of the film and tweeted “Miss everything about being on this set - co-working, collaborating, CREATING. #2YearsOfWar”.


More From Showbiz:

Komal Aziz Khan runs into Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt

Komal Aziz Khan runs into Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt

Muneeb Butt, Alizeh Shah collaborate for ethereal white wedding

Muneeb Butt, Alizeh Shah collaborate for ethereal white wedding
Sajal Aly thanks fans for love as she marks two years of ‘Alif’

Sajal Aly thanks fans for love as she marks two years of ‘Alif’
Mahira Khan gushes over her LSA 2012 blue over-lap dress: See Photos

Mahira Khan gushes over her LSA 2012 blue over-lap dress: See Photos
‘Ertugrul’ star is all hearts for Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor

‘Ertugrul’ star is all hearts for Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor
Armeena Rana Khan snubs celebrities who use 'religion' to 'advance' their careers

Armeena Rana Khan snubs celebrities who use 'religion' to 'advance' their careers
'Take Care King': Shah Rukh Khan's fans leave message outside Mannat

'Take Care King': Shah Rukh Khan's fans leave message outside Mannat
Fatima Sana Shaikh thinks Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira, boyfriend Nupur are ‘cutest’ lovebirds

Fatima Sana Shaikh thinks Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira, boyfriend Nupur are ‘cutest’ lovebirds
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram pen love letters with magical under water photos

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram pen love letters with magical under water photos
Mehar Bano recreates iconic looks from two decades of Lux Style Awards

Mehar Bano recreates iconic looks from two decades of Lux Style Awards
Yasra Rizvi generates conversation around abusive marriages in new campaign

Yasra Rizvi generates conversation around abusive marriages in new campaign
Mahira Khan draws comparison to Sri Devi over recent performance: See Photo

Mahira Khan draws comparison to Sri Devi over recent performance: See Photo

Latest

view all