 
business
Friday Oct 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Increase in power tariff to be applicable from November 1: Hammad Azhar

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 15, 2021

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar speaking during a press conference on Friday, October 15, 2021. Photo: Screengrab via Hum News Live.
Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar speaking during a press conference on Friday, October 15, 2021. Photo: Screengrab via Hum News Live. 

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to increase the power tariff keeping in view the soaring circular debt of Pakistan, Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said on Friday.

Speaking during a press conference in Islamabad along with the State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Azhar said that this increase in power tariff of Rs1.49 will be applicable from November 1.

"We now have the capacity to generate enough electricity, therefore we want to increase the demand. We introduced an industrial package last year which has been successful as we have seen a 15% increase in demand," the minister said.

"Meanwhile, we have also seen a 6-7% increase in the demand for electricity as the peak hours for the industrial sector have been removed."

The minister said that keeping in view the success of this package, the government decided to introduce another package — known as the seasonal electricity package — under which consumers who use an extra unit compared to their last year's usage will get an extra discount.

Shedding light on further steps, he said that the government has closed old generation companies (gencos), while the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has also revised its target from 15% to 13%.

"Despite all this, there is a difference between Rs1.5 to Rs2 in the rate at which the government is purchasing and selling electricity, this is the reason behind surging circular debt," he said.

"A major chunk of circular debt is because of capacity payments. And because of the wrong decisions taken by the previous governments, we have to increase the power tariff," he said, adding that the government had proposed to NEPRA that the power tariff should be increased by Rs1.49 per unit.

"This increase in power tariff will not be applicable to the lifeline and domestic consumers — who use less than200 units of electricity — hence, this increase is not applicable on the 46% of the consumer base," he clarified.

Moreover, this will not affect the seasonal electricity package or the industrial package.

More to follow...

More From Business:

Eid Milad un Nabi: Govt notifies 12th Rabi ul Awal as nationwide public holiday

Eid Milad un Nabi: Govt notifies 12th Rabi ul Awal as nationwide public holiday
Fawad Chaudhry lashes out at YouTubers for operating with 'impunity'

Fawad Chaudhry lashes out at YouTubers for operating with 'impunity'
Pakistan’s new social media rules explained

Pakistan’s new social media rules explained
Examinations conducted under BISE Lahore were not satisfactory: controller examination

Examinations conducted under BISE Lahore were not satisfactory: controller examination
Nasla Tower residents told to vacate building by October 27

Nasla Tower residents told to vacate building by October 27
PM launches Kisan Portal to 'improve life of small farmers' in Pakistan

PM launches Kisan Portal to 'improve life of small farmers' in Pakistan
Remembering my parents, Liaquat Ali Khan and Begum Ra’ana Liaquat

Remembering my parents, Liaquat Ali Khan and Begum Ra’ana Liaquat
Bitcoin nears a 6-month high of $60,000 as investors eye first US ETFs

Bitcoin nears a 6-month high of $60,000 as investors eye first US ETFs
Government approves Rs1.68 per unit increase in power tariff: sources

Government approves Rs1.68 per unit increase in power tariff: sources
Today is the last date to file tax returns: FBR

Today is the last date to file tax returns: FBR
Intermediate results 2021: Dozens of BISE Lahore students obtain 100% marks

Intermediate results 2021: Dozens of BISE Lahore students obtain 100% marks
Rental vehicle used in Gojra gang-rape seized: police

Rental vehicle used in Gojra gang-rape seized: police

Latest

view all