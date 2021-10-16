 
Showbiz
Saturday Oct 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Kriti Sanon’s heart sinks as she wraps up shooting of ‘Adipurush’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 16, 2021

Kriti Sanon’s heart sinks as she wraps up shooting of ‘Adipurush’
Kriti Sanon’s heart sinks as she wraps up shooting of ‘Adipurush’

Bollywood starlet Kriti Sanon on Saturday announced the wrap up of shooting of her upcoming film Adipurush, saying “My heart sinks as I let go of this super special character that I’m extremely proud to have played.”

The film also stars Prabhas, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan.

Kriti took to Instagram and shared sweet photos with the film director Om Raut along with an emotional note.

In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen cutting a cake, which reads “Janaki”, with Om Raut.

She wrote “Can’t believe this journey has come to an end so soon! My heart sinks as I let go of this super special character that I’m extremely proud to have played: JANAKI ! Her loving heart, her pious soul and her unshakable strength will somewhere stay within me forever!”.

“Thank you @omraut for giving me Janaki and believing that I could carry the weight and responsibility that the character came with. Thank you for holding my hand through this journey and finding her with me! Your vision is extraordinary and I can’t wait for the world to see it!”

She continued “A film I’ll always be extremely proud of! #Adipurush. Have had the most wonderful time shooting with @actorprabhas #Saif and @mesunnysingh.”

“To hopefully many many more together! Gonna miss you all!,” she concluded.

More From Showbiz:

Katrina Kaif is all praises for rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal: ‘pure talent, raw, honest, heartbreaking’

Katrina Kaif is all praises for rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal: ‘pure talent, raw, honest, heartbreaking’
Jacqueline Fernandez shoots with '365 Days' actor in viral video

Jacqueline Fernandez shoots with '365 Days' actor in viral video
Priyanka Chopra wishes Kareena, Saif on their wedding anniversary

Priyanka Chopra wishes Kareena, Saif on their wedding anniversary
Sara Bharwana takes over Atif Aslam's Instagram: 'happy birthday to me'

Sara Bharwana takes over Atif Aslam's Instagram: 'happy birthday to me'
Imran Ashraf, Sadia Khan exude infectious chemistry for new 'Soch' single

Imran Ashraf, Sadia Khan exude infectious chemistry for new 'Soch' single
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turns 23: Karan Johar celebrates 'pyaar, dosti and a bunch of memories'

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turns 23: Karan Johar celebrates 'pyaar, dosti and a bunch of memories'
Katrina Kaif was a 'perfect' hostess at Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham' screening: Source

Katrina Kaif was a 'perfect' hostess at Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham' screening: Source
Kareena Kapoor's anniversary note for Saif Ali Khan dishes when they first met

Kareena Kapoor's anniversary note for Saif Ali Khan dishes when they first met
‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic celebrates 29th birthday

‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic celebrates 29th birthday
Bilal Ashraf to play Mahira Khan's husband in 'Ek Hai Nigar'

Bilal Ashraf to play Mahira Khan's husband in 'Ek Hai Nigar'
Iqra Aziz, little Kabir twin in adorable blue outfits for BTS photo

Iqra Aziz, little Kabir twin in adorable blue outfits for BTS photo
Saba Qamar drops first look as police officer for project 'Serial Killer'

Saba Qamar drops first look as police officer for project 'Serial Killer'

Latest

view all