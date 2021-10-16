Kriti Sanon’s heart sinks as she wraps up shooting of ‘Adipurush’

Bollywood starlet Kriti Sanon on Saturday announced the wrap up of shooting of her upcoming film Adipurush, saying “My heart sinks as I let go of this super special character that I’m extremely proud to have played.”



The film also stars Prabhas, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan.

Kriti took to Instagram and shared sweet photos with the film director Om Raut along with an emotional note.

In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen cutting a cake, which reads “Janaki”, with Om Raut.

She wrote “Can’t believe this journey has come to an end so soon! My heart sinks as I let go of this super special character that I’m extremely proud to have played: JANAKI ! Her loving heart, her pious soul and her unshakable strength will somewhere stay within me forever!”.

“Thank you @omraut for giving me Janaki and believing that I could carry the weight and responsibility that the character came with. Thank you for holding my hand through this journey and finding her with me! Your vision is extraordinary and I can’t wait for the world to see it!”

She continued “A film I’ll always be extremely proud of! #Adipurush. Have had the most wonderful time shooting with @actorprabhas #Saif and @mesunnysingh.”



“To hopefully many many more together! Gonna miss you all!,” she concluded.