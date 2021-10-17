PPP all set to hold power show in Karachi today

To facilitate the party’s supporters and activists coming from different parts of the metropolis and from other cities, parking facility has been arranged at four different sites. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

KARACHI: The PPP is set to stage a power show at Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah today (Sunday).

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and other senior leaders of the party will address the public meeting scheduled to start at 4pm today, said PPP Sindh chapter president Nisar Khuhro.

Strict security measures in place

Strict security measures have been taken on the occasion to avoid any untoward incident. As many as 4,111 police officers and personnel have been deployed in and around the Bagh-e-Jinnah to ensure foolproof security of the party leaders and public.

In addition to this, 102 women police officials have also been deployed at the meeting venue, said the authorities. As many as 31 SPs and SSPs will monitor the security situation at the venue of the public meeting.

Traffic plan

In a bid to facilitate the party’s supporters and activists coming from different parts of the metropolis and from other cities, parking facility has been arranged at four different sites. Officials of the traffic police and PPP’s volunteers will guide the participants.

As per the traffic plan, the party workers coming from Karachi's District West will park at Tai Karate Centre near Numaish Chowrangi.

People arriving from District South will use Muhammad Ali Jinnah Road to reach and park their vehicles at Tai Karate Centre. However, the workers coming from Karachi’s District East, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal and Tharparkar will park at China Ground situated near Kashmir Road.

PPP’s supporters coming from Malir district will reach New Preedy Street via University Road and park there. The caravans coming from District Central will go through Gurumandir and the Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum’s VIP gate road to park on Jaggar Muradabadi Road.

Similarly, the PPP workers entering the city from the Super Highway will park on Jaggar Muradabadi Road after passing through the Lyari Expressway, Hassan Square and Old Sabzi Mandi.