 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra woos fans as she enjoys scuba-diving in Spain waters

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 19, 2021

Priyanka Chopra woos fans as she enjoys scuba-diving in Spain waters

Global icon Priyanka Chopra shared glimpses of her life on Instagram, impressing audiences across the globe with her amazing posts.

The actress shared several pictures and videos on her Instagram to give fans a sneak peek into her Sunday plans.

She took to the photo-blogging app and posted video showing her enjoying scuba-diving in the waters of Spain.

Priyanka, who is busy shooting for her upcoming web series Citadel, wrote a caption: “There are days when the stress just needs to be silenced! What better way to do that than to explore the glorious underwater creations of God."

Jonas sweetheart added: "I was very honoured that the camera crew from Citadel let me crash their party! Big shoutout to the @alisubbuceo team. Penélope, Victor, Alejandro and everyone else, thank you for such a magical experience. I really needed it!! Thank you @tsigel for taking us out! So fun hanging with Sam, Paul, Josh, Tobias, Andy, Christina and Victor. Sunday well done! PS: @franklinjonas so happy you’re here!”

More From Entertainment:

Adele reveals new things about Canadian rapper Drake

Adele reveals new things about Canadian rapper Drake
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fans react to anti-Sussex comments

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fans react to anti-Sussex comments
Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice end their romantic journey

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice end their romantic journey
Kanye West's name change request approved by LA judge

Kanye West's name change request approved by LA judge
Scott Disick losing his mind over Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker engagement

Scott Disick losing his mind over Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker engagement

Prince Charles worries about Prince George's future for this reason

Prince Charles worries about Prince George's future for this reason

Meghan Markle to be introduced in school lessons to discuss white privilege

Meghan Markle to be introduced in school lessons to discuss white privilege

Old interview reveals Meghan Markle's split from royal family was inevitable

Old interview reveals Meghan Markle's split from royal family was inevitable
Leigh-Anne Pinnock speaks on Nicki Minaj drama during birthday bash

Leigh-Anne Pinnock speaks on Nicki Minaj drama during birthday bash
Filmmaker Joe Russo hints at inner circle tensions in Marvel after Scarlett Johansson lawsuit

Filmmaker Joe Russo hints at inner circle tensions in Marvel after Scarlett Johansson lawsuit
Inside Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's surprise engagement

Inside Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's surprise engagement
‘Squid Game’ explains why player 456 got red hair: ‘A change for Seong Gi-hun’

‘Squid Game’ explains why player 456 got red hair: ‘A change for Seong Gi-hun’

Latest

view all