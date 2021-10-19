Priyanka Chopra woos fans as she enjoys scuba-diving in Spain waters

Global icon Priyanka Chopra shared glimpses of her life on Instagram, impressing audiences across the globe with her amazing posts.

The actress shared several pictures and videos on her Instagram to give fans a sneak peek into her Sunday plans.

She took to the photo-blogging app and posted video showing her enjoying scuba-diving in the waters of Spain.

Priyanka, who is busy shooting for her upcoming web series Citadel, wrote a caption: “There are days when the stress just needs to be silenced! What better way to do that than to explore the glorious underwater creations of God."

Jonas sweetheart added: "I was very honoured that the camera crew from Citadel let me crash their party! Big shoutout to the @alisubbuceo team. Penélope, Victor, Alejandro and everyone else, thank you for such a magical experience. I really needed it!! Thank you @tsigel for taking us out! So fun hanging with Sam, Paul, Josh, Tobias, Andy, Christina and Victor. Sunday well done! PS: @franklinjonas so happy you’re here!”