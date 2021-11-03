 
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 03 2021
PM Imran Khan to announce ‘historic relief package’ today: Fawad Chaudhry

Wednesday Nov 03, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today. File photo
  • PM Imran Khan will address the nation today.
  • The PM will take the nation into confidence over matters related to the economy and current political situation in the country.
  • He is also expected to speak about the agreement reached with the proscribed TLP.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce a “historic relief package” in his address to the nation, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Wednesday.

In a statement, the information minister said PM Imran Khan’s first priority is to alleviate the sufferings of the people and he will go to any lengths to provide them relief.

In his address to the nation, Fawad Chaudhry said, the premier will announce a historic relief package in order to address the problems faced by the Pakistanis.

“This package will be a milestone in reducing the hardships of the people and making their lives easier,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, sources had told Geo News the PM is expected to take the nation into confidence on the secretive deal that the government had struck with the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The prime minister is expected to speak to the nation about the current economic, security, and political situation in the country, sources had said.

Later in the day, addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Fawad Chaudhry had said the premier would also take the nation into confidence about the government's economic policies in his televised address.

The development comes after the government started to implement a secretive agreement signed with the proscribed outfit as reports suggested more than 800 supporters of the group had been released across Punjab in line with the deal.

Coalition partners assure PM of support

In a meeting with the government's coalition partners on Tuesday, the prime minister took the lawmakers into confidence over the agreement with the proscribed TLP.

From MQM-P, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister for Information and Technology Aminul Haque, and Federal Minister for Law Farogh Naseem had attended the meeting, while Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed represented Awami League, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza represented GDA, Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi had represented PML-Q.

The meeting's participants had deliberated upon calling a joint session of the parliament. The coalition partners had also assured the premier that they would stand on the same page on important national issues, according to sources.

