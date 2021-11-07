T20 World Cup: Scotland draw first flood against Pakistan as Rizwan sent back to pavilion

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam and teammate Mohammad Rizwan bump fists during the ICC Men's Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 7, 2021. — Photo by Aamir Qureshi/AFP

SHARJAH: Scotland have drawn first blood against Pakistan dimissing opener Muhammad Rizwan in the first ball of the seventh over.



The Men in Green won the toss and opted to bat first. At the end of 6 overs, they were 35-0, translating to a run rate of 5.83 runs per over — a rather slow start.



The star duo of skipper Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan opened the game for the side.



Rizwan has now been replaced by Fakhar Zaman.



Pakistan are unchanged, while Scotland have two changes: Macleod, Evans out; Tahir, Budge in, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

"We want to bat first, put a total and put pressure on them. We are not complacent. We are looking to carry on with our momentum. Same team," said Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said after he won the toss.



"People back home love cricket a lot and they are supporting us. We are trying to make them happy with our performances," he added.



Meanwhile, Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer said: "We've been looking forward to these games and we'll be going out there today to give our best. We have to test ourselves against the best."



"Coming into the tournament, we came in believing that we are capable of competing against the best and we'll still believe that. But we have to go through these kinds of tests. Hopefully in our journey we've inspired a few people in Scotland and around the world too," he added.



Teams

Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 3 Fakhar Zaman, 4 Mohammad Hafeez, 5 Shoaib Malik, 6 Asif Ali, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Imad Wasim, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Shaheen Shah Afridi

Scotland: 1 George Munsey, 2 Kyle Coetzer (capt), 3 Dylan Budge, 4 Richie Berrington, 5 Michael Leask, 6 Matthew Cross (wk), 7 Chris Greaves, 8 Mark Watt, 9 Safyaan Sharif, 10 Hamza Tahir, 11 Brad Wheal

More to follow.

