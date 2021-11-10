 
England vs New Zealand: England begin batting in high-stakes semis

New Zealand´s captain Kane Williamson (L) reacts next to England´s captain Eoin Morgan (2L) after winning the toss prior to the start of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match between England and New Zealand at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 10, 2021. — AFP
ABU DHABI: England have started batting in the high-stakes semi final of the T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium after New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first.

Williamson, after winning the toss, praised his teams bowling attack led by Trent Boult and Tim Southee, but also acknowledged England's depth despite losing Tymal Mills and Roy during the Super 12 stage.

"The two most experienced bowlers have bowled beautifully throughout the tournament," said Williamson.

"England has a lot of depth, that's their strength, and we have the opportunity to play our own brand of cricket to make it to the final."

England captain Eoin Morgan admitted he would have bowled first as well had he won the toss as the pitches in the United Arab Emirates have favoured the team chasing.

"We would have looked to bowl first too, but hopefully the toss doesn't decide the result of the game," said Morgan.

"Roy misses out today. Obviously he's disappointed because he's played a big role for us in this tournament, and to miss out on a semi-final is devastating.

"However, Billings gets another chance. He's been doing the hard work and carrying the drinks for us, and it's a big opportunity for him. Bairstow will open today, instead of Roy, since he's done it really well in the past."

A meeting between the two sides brings back memories of the 2019 50-over Word Cup final at Lord's won by England in a dramatic manner after a super over.

"We can't take New Zealand lightly at all, they've been playing semi-finals and finals for a lot longer than we have," said Morgan. "So we'll have to play out of our skins to beat them."

Both the teams made the semi-finals after four wins out of five Super 12 matches.

The winners will face either Australia or Pakistan in Sunday's final.

Teams

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (capt), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

— Additional input from AFP 

