Monday Nov 15 2021
Dwayne Johnson wants more Bollywood and Hollywood crossovers

Monday Nov 15, 2021

American actor Dwyane Johnson has expressed his interest in stepping into Bollywood, and Gal Gadot has already given him a green signal.

During a press conference for Red Notice, the Jumanji actor was asked by Hindustan Times about whether or not he would be open to starring in a Bollywood film in the future.

“I have not been offered one in the past, but I would love that. And you know, I, as I would like, we talked about this the other day when there's like two big cultures in terms of entertainment, it's coming out of Bollywood and Hollywood,” he said.

“There should be more crossover. So I think that would be really cool. Absolutely. And I'm well aware,” he added.

The Wonder Woman star chimed in, saying: “He can dance too and do everything easily.”

Johnson responded: “I don't know if I can do it easily. This one can do it easily.”

