Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Day 2 of second Test starts after rain delay in Dhaka

DHAKA: Rain and bad light delayed the start of day two of the second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan being played in Dhaka Sunday.



The match started 12:50 (Bangladesh time).

Only 57 overs of play were possible on the first day on Saturday, when Pakistan reached 161-2, with skipper Babar Azam unbeaten on 60 alongside Azhar Ali, 36 not out.

Day one of the second Test was halted due to bad light and it was said that the game will be resumed half an hour ahead of the scheduled time. However, the play did not resume after the tea break on Saturday.



Captain Babar Azam struck a fifty to help Pakistan make steady progress against Bangladesh before bad light forced early stumps on Saturday.



The Azam-Ali duo put on 91 runs in their unbroken third-wicket stand after Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam removed both openers in the morning session at a 59-runs score.



Azam led the batting charge hitting seven fours and a six so far, and brought up his 19th Test fifty after rain briefly halted the game.



Taijul earlier ended a 59-run opening partnership when he bowled Abdullah Shafique for 25 runs through the gate, before Abid Ali chopped one onto his stumps after knocking up 39 runs including six boundaries.

Taijul could also have dismissed Azhar if the third umpire had not given him the benefit of the doubt.

Pakistan lead the two-Test series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Chittagong by eight wickets.



The visitors fielded an unchanged squad from the first Test while Bangladesh handed Mahmudul Hasan a Test debut and brought in Shakib Al Hasan and Khaled Ahmed in three changes to the team.

Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali and Abu Jayed had been dropped from the opening Test.