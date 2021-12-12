Congress leader says 'Priyanka Chopra zindabad', instead of Priyanka Gandhi: Watch

Congress leader says Priyanka Chopra zindabad, instead of Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Surendar Kumar has become subject to hilarious memes after he confused politician Priyanka Gandhi with global star Priyanka Chopra.

In a rally earlier this month, Kumar gave an address in Delhi where he chanted slogans of "Sonia Gandhi zindabad! Congress party zindabad! Rahul Gandhi zindabad! However, soon after taking names of famous politicans from the Gandhi family, Kumar blurted out, "Priyanka Chopra zindabad!".

Kumar's faux pas instantly left other members from the party stunned ass they keep mum over the mistake.

Twitter was quick to react to the hilarious video. One person wrote, "Never knew that @priyankachopra was a member of @INCIndia. Shocked!" Another user wrote, "This cracked me up big time!"

