Wonder Woman Lynda Carter seemingly calls out J.K. Rowling in new tweet

Carter seemed to address Rowling's anti-trans sentiments in a tweet earlier this week

The original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, seems to be taking digs at Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling for her anti-trans stance, taking to Twitter to instead rally support for transgender people.

Carter, 70, took to Twitter earlier this week to showcase her support for the LGBTQ+ community, calling onto her followers to respect transgender people.

“You don't have to be trans to understand the importance of respecting trans people and affirming their identities,” she wrote, adding, “Life is just too short.”

She then seemed to address Rowling, albeit without naming her, saying, “I can't imagine how it makes any sense to use one's fame and resources to put others down.”

Rowling, in recent years, has landed in hot waters over her controversial anti-trans views. She most recently came under fire after she compared trans women to rapists earlier in the week.

The 1972 Miss World USA winner also voiced her support for trans people earlier in October, tweeting, “Trans women are Wonder Women. End of story.”