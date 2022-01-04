 
Tuesday Jan 04 2022
Arjun Kapoor breaks silence about his equation Jhanhvi and Khushi Kapoor

Tuesday Jan 04, 2022

Arjun Kapoor opened up about his relationship with his sisters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor in the recent interview

B-Town actor Arjun Kapoor has recently shed light on his equation with his sisters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

The actor got brutally honest about his relationship during his interview with Masala.com.

While speaking to the media outlet, the Half GirlFriend star said that there is always mutual respect from both ends but he avoids interfering much in their lives.

Kapoor further added that he does not want to pretend that everything is perfect in our family.

“The good part is that they respect me and I respect them. I do tend to bully in the sense that I do tend to troll them from time to time because I have a snarky sense of humour and I do tend to crack a few extra jokes,” he said.

While talking about giving advice to sisters, Arjun Said,

“About advice, we don’t live together now so we’re not discussing everything on a day-to-day basis. I hate creating this fake perception that we have are one happy family living under the roof and discussing everything. We have discussed many things, and we continue to do that. I don’t interfere. But yes, if one of them comes to me to talk about something, I’m always there to give my two cents on my experience,” he added.

